PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona State University community is mourning the loss of a beloved adjunct professor and New York Times best-selling author.
Friends say Shanna Hogan died on Tuesday from brain damage she suffered after stumbling, hitting her head and falling into the family's backyard pool on Thursday. She leaves behind her 14-month-old son, Zander, and her husband, Matt LaRussa. He decided to donate her organs because he said, "I wanted as much of her in this world as possible, and I can someday meet the recipients."
Hogan wrote the New York Times best-selling book, "Picture Perfect: The Jodi Arias Story." Arias was convicted in 2013 of killing her boyfriend, Travis Alexander, in Mesa. The murder and trial turned into a media circus and received international attention. She appeared multiple times on "Nancy Grace" during the trial. The Arizona Press Club named her Journalist of the Year in 2010, and the Arizona Newspaper Association did the same in 2011. She taught journalism at ASU. More of her work and awards can be found on her website. Friends have set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical bills and funeral expenses.