PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - What do bees and bombs have in common? To find the answer, you have to look closely.
Pollen, the same powder that bees carry from flower to flower, doesn’t stay in the garden.
"There are hundreds of thousands of types of pollen and these are microscopic,” said Dr. Elisa Bienenstock, ASU Research Professor.
The sticky substance gets everywhere.
"You've got no control over it, you can’t defend against it, you can't not get pollen on you,” said Bienenstock.
Clothes, computers, and even un-detonated bombs are all covered in pollen.
The U.S. Department of Defense thinks tracking the pollen could be a helpful tool, a microscopic road map of sorts, in finding who is responsible for making these kinds of weapons and where they came from.
“So for example, in Iraq when there was a lot of improvised explosive devices, a lot of times you might be able to figure out what part of Iraq it was being constructed in, or rule out other parts of Iraq where it wasn't being constructed because the pollen signatures are different in those places,” said Bienenstock.
But the science behind it needs more research.
So the DOD recently gave researchers at ASU’s Watts College of Public Service and Community Solutions more than 6 million dollars to bulk up the pollen 'library.’
"You might find one pollen in Africa, and another pollen in Asia all the time but there's very few places in the world where they both come together,” said Bienenstock. "It just limits the scope of the searches, which will save time and resources."
