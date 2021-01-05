TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Forget maroon and gold. Some Arizona State University students are separated by red and blue.
"It's one of the most important elections that we've seen in a long time," said Young Democrats at ASU president Cameron Adams.
"I think it's historic. It's a crazy time," said College Republicans at ASU president Joe Pitts.
The Young Democrats at ASU have been helping their candidates remotely from their homes. Adams said they've been trying to reach voters through the phone and computer as well as help the Georgia Democratic Party with canvassing routes. Meanwhile, Pitts and other College Republicans drove to Atlanta and knocked on doors to bring voters to the polls and vote for Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.
"The most important part about Georgia is making sure the Senate stays red," said Pitts.
Adams said the Young Democrats at ASU didn't travel due to the pandemic. But she said they did all they could for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock to win.
"I think it's looking good for Democrats," said Adams. "There's been a lot of volunteer work and a lot of money put into this race."
College Republicans at ASU feel good too.
"Hopefully it pays off, I think it will," said Pitts.