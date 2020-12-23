TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A team of ASU students just won $500,000 for designing a better face mask.

We first told you about the XPRIZE Next-Gen Mask Challenge back in November. ASU Luminosity Lab was one of the semifinalists in the contest. Their mask design that has separate pouches for your nose and mouth to prevents overheating and glasses from fogging up took home the top prize.

"We're just astounded and so thankful for the support from ASU, the support from everyone who has voted for us to get us to the stage," said Katie Pascavis, who was one of the winners.

"We were ecstatic. It was a pretty crazy feeling," added Tarun Suresh, another winner.

Their goal now is to use some of the prize money to put the masks into production.

"We really want to use this money to push the masks forward, do whatever we can to help COVID-19, and get these mask in the hands of people," Pascavis said.

Some of the money will go back to ASU's Luminosity Lab.

"The Luminosity Lab absolutely has so many projects that are helpful during this pandemic and we really hope to help a lot of people," Pascavis said.

The money could help support other projects the lab has worked on like securing PPE and developing sanitation systems.

"No matter where this money goes within the Luminosity Lab, it's going to help people especially during a pandemic," Pascavis said.

"We would really like to promote our lab and give back to it any way we can," Tarun added.