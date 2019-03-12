TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- She was the beloved Aunt Becky married to Uncle Jessy on the popular '90s sitcom “Full House,” but apparently Lori Loughlin and her real-life husband Mossimo Giannulli are allegedly full of something else: money and lies.
According to court documents, Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 and pretended their daughters were crew athletes to get them into the University of Southern California.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin among dozens charged in alleged college cheating scam]
In an email to the man running the scam, they wrote "… make sure we have a roadmap for success as it relates to our daughter and getting her into a school other than ASU!"
Well, Arizona State University students have something to say about that.
“If you got a chance to say something to them about what they said, what would you say?” I asked.
“Just like [expletive deleted] you. Screw you. That’s ridiculous,” said Roman Lubarsky.
Lubarksy is a junior from California and said the remarks about ASU are offensive.
“I think it’s just rude. ASU’s a good school,” he said.
Other students agreed that privilege doesn't equal success.
“I really think that ASU is what you make of it, and I think we have so many opportunities here that people don’t take advantage,” said ASU senior Madison Sutton.
To make matters worse, Loughlin's youngest daughter, Olivia Jade, who is a freshman at USC, posted a video on her YouTube channel in August, saying she didn’t care about college.
“I do want the experience of like game days, partying," she said in the clip, "I don’t really care about school as you guys all know.”
She ended up apologizing days later.
We reached out to ASU for a response, and the university wrote back saying, "ASU has no comment on a glib, uninformed remark," but went on to add, "a note to potential Sun Devils: you can apply anytime - no shenanigans needed.”
Both schools post their acceptance rate on their respective websites. USC’s acceptance rate is 13 percent. ASU’s is 83 percent, but ASU said the university prides itself on being accessible, not exclusive.
