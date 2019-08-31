PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University is trying to get to the bottom of why nine students from China were detained by Customs and Border Patrol at LAX.
ASU said the students were flying back to Arizona to attend the fall semester when they were stopped and detained by Customs and Border Patrol at LAX in Los Angeles.
Spokesman Jerry Gonzalez said the students were academically eligible to return to ASU and to the United States under their visas.
"To ASU's knowledge, the detentions were not based on allegations of academic dishonesty. Customs and Border Protection has not told ASU it was related to academic dishonesty -- in fact CBP has given ASU no information on what has transpired," Gonzalez said in a statement to Arizona's Family.
ASU has sent documents to the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of State to try to resolve the matter.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Customs and Border Patrol for comment but has not received a response.