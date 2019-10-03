TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University students are saving thousands of dollars on parking without having to get a parking pass, and are still able to park near most major school buildings.
But there’s a catch.
[WATCH: Parking garage at ASU offers bargain price, with a catch]
They have to take a class Tempe Institute of Religion, part of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Let’s face it. College is expensive.
And ASU is no different. It’s thousands of dollars for classes and up to $800 per semester just for a parking permit to get to those classes, except if you’re ASU senior Ramon West, and close to 200 other ASU students.
“They understand that there’s a lot of people that take those classes just for the parking,” said West.
He’s talking about the Tempe Institute of Religion, smack dab in the middle of ASU’s campus, but owned by the LDS church.
And right next door is a giant parking garage the church owns too.
“I know a lot of atheists that go there too, and they say the parking is worth it,” West laughed.
You read that right.
ASU students are signing up to take at least one institute class a semester. It’s separate from their ASU classes because if they do, they can park in that garage for only $15, and $5 each semester after if they stay enrolled there.
But West isn’t Mormon at all. He’s Catholic.
Since his freshman year, he’s now taken six of these classes just for the parking discount.
And guess what? The institute supports it.
“We’re totally cool with that,” said director Mike Petramalo.
Petramalo said they welcome anybody, and actually appreciate the perspective of other religions.
“It enhances the understanding in the class and discussion. It enriches, so yeah, we very much enjoy it,” Petramalo said.
West said he has no plans of ever becoming Mormon but has saved at least $1,200 in parking alone during his time at ASU.
For that, he’s counting his blessings, no matter the religion.
ASU is a public university; they have no affiliation with the church because the church was in this location first before ASU built all around it.
When Arizona’s Family asked university officials if there are other parking garages affiliated with other religions around campus with this kind of discount, they did not respond.