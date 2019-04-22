TEMPE, AZ ( 3 TV / CBS 5 ) - After an ASU economics professor claimed the department was engaging in unethical practices about how they graded students and required them to turn in their homework, the student government has now decided to take action.
VIDEO: ASU students call for investigation into MindTap
Since Thursday, Arizona’s Family has received dozens of comments on social media from ASU students who say they have to pay a hundred dollars just to turn in homework for their economics classes using a program called Mindtap.
[RELATED: ASU economics professor's email goes viral, raises questions after he is let go]
Those students also believe the classes are designed for a percentage of students to fail.
These are the concerns former ASU economics professor Brian Goegan said he brought up to the department, and then was let go.
Now students are tackling it head on.
“It calls for an independent investigation by a legal body that is not related to the university that would look into the various allegations that Professor Goegan made” said Alex Baker, the VP of Policy within the Undergraduate Student Government.
The undergraduate student body is trying to pass legislation that would require an external investigation, and create a board that would approve or disapprove Cengage, the publisher, and Mindtap, on an individual class basis.
ASU originally claimed Mindtap was not required for traditional econ courses.
But students said if you don't pay for it, you fail the class, because Mindtap is used to turn in homework.
“If the statement is to be looked at as, you can succeed in this class without purchasing Mindtap, that is patently false,” said Baker.
But Monday, officials at ASU amended that statement.
The university now says Mindtap and its access code fee, are required in the traditional courses, and claim it’s a discount to the students.
Arizona’s Family has asked ASU to provide the pass and fail rates of the students in the econ courses the professor described, but they have not given us those or given us a date of when they will provide them.
