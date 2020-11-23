TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Some Arizona State University students are among the 10 semifinalists in a contest to design a better face mask.
The students work at ASU's Luminosity Lab. Since the pandemic started, they've been involved in the community to help in the pandemic response. They've done different projects from crowdsourcing 3d printers from across Arizona to print and supply around 14,000 units of PPE, to developing sterilization technologies to sterilize and reuse N95 masks. Their latest project involves improving face masks as a part of the XPRIZE Next-Gen Mask Challenge.
"Developing a mask that people were more likely to wear that they would feel more comfortable wearing," said John Patterson, one of the students involved in the competition.
Their design has separate pouches for your nose and mouth. It has the same filtration efficiency as an N95 mask.
"It actually separates the air from your mouth, and it keeps it off of your face and it prevents glasses fogging and that overheating that we commonly see that a lot of people don't wear masks because of this, and then it also has elastic straps that are adjustable," said Katie Pascavis, another student involved in the competition.
The team is excited to be in the semi finals of the Next-Gen Mask Challenge.
"I was ecstatic. It was just a confirmation that we got the right ingredients to make this kind of thing happen," said Tarun Suresh, another student part of the team.
"That was crazy. It was literally 1,000 teams over 70 countries, and it was just an honor to be in the top 10, it just felt insane," Pascavis added.
Since the team made the semi-finals, they got to work with 3M to design mask prototypes.
"It was a great collaboration. We really enjoyed working with them and we hope that maybe we can even leverage that sometime in the future if we decide to really push these masks at scale," said Nikhil Dave, the project leader.
The next step in the contest is having the public vote to advance their entry to the finals. The top five entries with the most votes will advance to the final round of the competition. People can vote for ASU luminosity team's entry in the contest through Wednesday.
To vote to ASU's Luminosity Lab or to find out more about the contest, click here.
The winner of the contest along with two runner ups will split a million dollar prize and will work with manufacturers to produce their new mask designs.
"Our goal is really just to impact society and try and get these masks out to people who need them," Dave said.