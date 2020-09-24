PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- ASU student Celina Villa could be spending her free time hanging out with friends. Instead, she's unloading and organizing dozens of refurbished computers, to be given to low-income families with kids who don't have access to technology or the Internet. "Even though these families are in a lower-income status, it doesn't mean they shouldn't get the same quality education all other students are getting," said Villa.
A few months ago, the non-profit Chicanos Por La Causa created a program called "Help our Kids Connect." Its mission is to get computers into the hands of students who cant afford one.
IT director Robert Alvarado said the COVID-19 crisis exposed a huge education gap across the state, with so many schools turning to online learning. Villa was one of several college students brought in to expand the program, and get more donations and acquire more computers. "They can actually see that what they're doing is making a difference and changing lives, just like somebody must have changed their life and been a mentor to them," said ALvarado. "They're having that opportunity as well, and returning the favor."
So far, the "Help Our Kids Connect" program has distributed close to 200 computers and are looking to pass out 600 more, with a new batch of computers that just came in. Right now, all of the computers are accounted for, so they're reaching out to the public for more donations to help more families. "Just seeing their faces light up, that was best thing I could ever experienced in my life," said Villa. "You just see them so happy, so excited to be able to start learning again."
Fore more details on how to donate to "Help Our Kids Connect," click HERE.