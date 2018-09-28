TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have arrested a 22-tear-old ASU student for allegedly exposing himself and inappropriately touching himself in the parking lot of a campus housing complex.
Taylor Daniel Tzineff faces three counts of public sexual indecency.
The alleged incident happened outside ASU's Vista del Sol complex on the south end of campus.
Police say Tzineff was on the driver's seat of his black Nissan Rogue with his window down, his private parts exposed, and that he was inappropriately touching himself.
Three victims say they observed Tzineff's actions on more than one occasion. One victim used her phone to record the alleged act as she walked past the suspect's car.
"Tzineff was a student at ASU campus, and his social media indicated he was possibly a part of the Army ROTC program," according to the police report.
He was arrested on the ASU campus on Thursday.
He's due back in court Oct. 16.
