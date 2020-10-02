TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State softball player Olivia Miller is leading the charge to get every student-athlete registered to vote before Monday's deadline.

"We have this platform, and we should be able to use it in ways that stretch far beyond just being athletes," says Miller.

Earlier this year, the junior outfielder had a moment, looking around at the unrest in the country.

"I had all this guilt that was just weighing on me," Miller explains. "Because I felt like I wasn't doing enough. 'Oh my gosh, what can I do?'"

The answer was pretty clear for the Tempe native and Corona Del Sol alum - whose grandmother's volunteered as a poll worker for as long as she can remember - get every eligible person in Sun Devil Athletics registered to vote.

"I want people to realize that if they want to see change, that this is a way they can do it," says Miller. "It's kind of the first step."

Track your mail-in ballot You might be curious if your vote was already counted and if your signature was verified.

Spearheading a voting initiative, Miller spoke in front of every head coach at ASU - twice. The Student-Athlete Advisory Council member also presented PowerPoints as part of an educational series.

"And I've been very, very straightforward the entire time," Miller explains. "I don't care who you're voting for -- I want you to vote."

Miller says she had a hard time engaging some of her peers initially. She says many of them didn't want to vote because they didn't like either presidential candidate.

"So then I direct them to more of a local measure," she says. "You can vote for the DA, the district attorney. You can call the police chief, you can vote for the mayor. Like, who can you vote for in Phoenix that is going to directly affect your life."

When Miller's mission began, only about 5% of the athletic department was registered to vote. As of Friday, more than 400 out of a possible 600 are ready to hit the polls on Nov. 3. The NCAA's made election day an off day for all student-athletes across the country.

"Clearly, this matters," states Miller. "We wouldn't get this as an off day if it was for nothing. Your voice matters, your vote matters."

Miller, who's sitting at her computer 12-14 hours a day, says her civic education efforts will continue well past the election.

She smiles, saying, "I can't make people care, but I can certainly try."