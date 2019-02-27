TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Some freshmen come on campus and have record-breaking seasons.
Ripping one long ball bomb after another, Arizona State University's Spencer Torkelson's first year in Tempe was beyond amazing.
The slugger set a Sun Devils freshman record, breaking Barry Bonds' record of 11 and finished the year leading the nation with 25 in just 55 games.
"That's the first time in the history of college baseball, that a freshman has been the home run leader," said ASU coach Tracy Smith.
The National Freshman of the Year embarks on a second super season and trying to avoid a sophomore slump.
"I think I can get better in multiple aspects of my game and I think I will. Improve in hitting, two-strike approach, what pitch I'm going to get in what count, all that fun stuff," said Torkelson.
"I think the challenge for him is realizing guys are going to look at him differently, do we're going to have to have some protection around him. So, it's going to be a team thing; it's not going to be just him," said Smith.
[RELATED: ASU Baseball coach Tracy Smith ha to win now]
Tork didn't slow down after his record-breaking freshman campaign. In the summer, he was suiting up for Team USA.
"Wearing the USA across your chest and having your last name on the jersey meant a lot to me. It gave me goosebumps when I heard the national anthem. Every time I heard the anthem," said Torkelson.
Following his stint wearing the red, white and blue, Tork worked even more in the Cape Cod League.
"I'm pretty sure I played every day for four or five weeks straight. That was a grind that was a lot of fun and a lot of baseball and getting better at every aspect of the game. Playing that much in the summer really taught me how to play like a professional. I think I played every for five weeks straight. It was a grind and a lot of fun," said Torkelson.
Seasoned more than ever, Tork was named a Pre-Season First Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News.
Appreciative of the accolades, this Sun Devil doesn't get caught up in the attention.
"You can't get away from yourself. When you start getting away from yourself, you start losing it," said Torkelson.
The baseball world awaits what Torkelson will do for an encore. He sees the bigger team picture in turning around a squad that suffered two straight losing seasons.
"We're going to start to turn it around and start winning because I believe we have the right guys now. We're going to be in the conversation for a national championship. I have no doubt in this team," said Torkelson.
