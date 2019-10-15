TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Wells Fargo Arena on ASU's Tempe campus will soon be getting a new name.
The building will become Desert Financial Arena as part of a new partnership between ASU and Desert Financial Credit Union.
The arena is home to men’s and women’s basketball, wrestling, gymnastics and volleyball.
The terms of the 5-year agreement include an investment of $1.5 million per year from Desert Financial Credit Union to Arizona State University.
The agreement also includes the development of continuing education opportunities for credit union members and employees, as well as a marketing and market analysis services partnership with Desert Financial and internships at the Phoenix-based credit union for ASU students.
“Desert Financial is committed to communities throughout Arizona, as we are, and especially focused on education,” said ASU President Michael M. Crow. “These shared values form the foundation of a very strong relationship and represent a partnership based on much more than naming an arena.”
Desert Financial is a Valley credit union founded in 1939 by 15 teachers
“Desert Financial Credit Union’s connection to education comes from our founders; a group of Valley teachers who started with just $78.75 between them. They created an institution that would be of service to educators and students alike,” said President & CEO Jeff Meshey. “We carry that legacy with us today because we believe strong communities are built by citizens who have received a good education. Our relationship with ASU will strengthen that commitment and be an asset to our employees and our members.”
"The agreement with Desert Financial represents the kind of relationships we are seeking at all levels, alliances fueled by a common interest," said Crow.
The new arena signs will go up in time for basketball season, which begins on Nov. 5 when the ASU women’s team tips off.