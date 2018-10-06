BOULDER, CO (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another road trip comes up painfully short for Arizona State.
Coming off their decisive victory over Oregon State last week, the Sun Devils hoped to end their recent road struggles in Boulder during a match up with No. 21 Colorado. However, the Buffaloes proved to be too strong and pulled away in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-21 victory.
"Opportunities presented themselves, and they capitalized on the opportunities when they presented themselves," said ASU head coach Herm Edwards. "We did not."
After scoring on the first possession of the second half to retake the lead, the Sun Devil offense fell silent, while Colorado's do-everything weapon Laviska Shenault scored all four Buffalo touchdowns to secure the win.
ASU is now 4-15 in games away from Sun Devil Stadium since the start of the 2015 season.
With the win, Colorado improves to a perfect 5-0 on the year, while ASU drops to 3-3.
The Result
This critical Pac-12 South division battle started well enough for the Sun Devils.
After forcing a Colorado punt to open the game, ASU's offense methodically marched down the field over 13 plays. Running back Eno Benjamin—who set a school record with 312 yards rushing last week—rushed for 43 of the 86 yards covered, the final yard being for a touchdown to give the Sun Devils the early lead.
Colorado responded by going up tempo, and that speed forced ASU into a key mistake.
"The tempo affected us a bit on the second drive," ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. "We jump offsides, and they take a shot."
On the free play, CU quarterback Steven Montez hit Tony Brown for a 39-yard gain inside the ASU five-yard-line. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault, taking a direct snap, rushed for a one-yard touchdown to score.
The teams then traded drives that each ended with missed field goals.
ASU then replicated their first drive with a 13-play march that featured eight touches by Benjamin, who scored another one-yard touchdown to reclaim the lead. And continuing to follow the earlier script, the Buffaloes answered back with a touchdown drive of their own. This time, it was capped with a three-yard touchdown pass from Montez to Shenault.
"Viska is such a big guy, so he an put corners on his back and still make the catch and secure it," Montez said of his star weapon.
At the break, ASU had a 25-8 run-pass ratio, and Colorado had started bringing more players into the box to combat it. So ASU offensive coordinator Rob Likens planned an adjustment to open the third quarter.
"When we came into halftime, I told the guys we're going to start throwing the ball," said Likens. "They're coming up, and we're going to throw it behind them."
Manny Wilkins connected with Frank Darby for a 19-yard gain on the first play—Darby's first catch in 10 quarters—and followed that up with a 40-yard touchdown catch three plays later.
The Sun Devil defense, however was unable to sustain that momentum.
Montez immediately connected with Shenault for 25 yards, and after three runs, found him for a 30-yard score as he outran ASU cornerback Chase Lucas.
"He's a fabulous player," said Edwards of Shenault. "There were times that we had him doubled and he still caught the football."
For the architect of ASU's defense, it was the latest example of a frustrating trend.
"We score, then we give up a score. They stop them, we stop them," Gonzales said. "We don't get ahead of the count."
ASU's offense then hit the skids. Colorado's defense made some adjustments that resulted in three straight punts for the Sun Devils.
"They started bringing more slants," said ASU center Cohl Cabral. "They started shifting that 4i into a 3, and started making it harder on the tackles to get that 3i cut off."
"They started bringing a lot of corner blitzes that we weren't seeing," added Benjamin.
One of those stalled drives came after the Sun Devils gave away a golden opportunity. The ASU defense had forced a punt from Colorado, who was backed up at their own four-yard line. Punter Davis Price shanked the kick, which went just 36 yards. However, ASU cornerback Darien Cornay was offsides, which allowed Price a chance for a much better kick.
It was a swing of 17 yards.
"The punt that they shanked and we were offside," Edwards said, "that was a big play. We would have had field position."
Gonzales was more blunt. "That is as bad of football as you can get."
Colorado's offense sprung back to life on the next drive, highlighted by a 51-yard reception by K.D. Nixon, who had run past Lucas, that set up Shenault's one-yard rushing score.
"We have to eliminate big plays in coverage if we want to be good," Gonzales said.
Down 28-21, Wilkins aired it out to start the next drive. He connected with Darby for a 72-yard gain to set up ASU with a first and goal at the three-yard line.
"We just put that in on the sideline," Likens said of the Darby reception. "We've never run that play. We just slapped that in there because you could tell how tight the safeties were playing."
ASU had a great chance to tie the game up, deep inside Buffalo territory.
Which brings us to...
The Critical Moment
One first down, Benjamin ran for one yard. On second down, Wilkins was sacked for an eight-yard loss.
"I guess the smarter decision there would have been to throw it away," Wilkins said, "leave us there on the one."
A seven-yard reception to Kyle Williams set up fourth and three. Kick it and take the points? Or go for it?
It was not much of a decision for Edwards.
"I know I have to score," he said. "You kick a field goal at that point, you're still down a score."
"Heck, I was all for it," said Likens of the decision. "Let's go."
On fourth down, Wilkins threw a fade to 6-foot-7 wide receiver Curtis Hodges. Defensive back Delrick Abrams knocked it away.
"If you can't score on the three-yard line," Likens said, "you don't deserve to win the game."
"If we're going to win a game, we got to make that," Edwards said. "Plain and simple. You have to make it on fourth and two. We have to score a touchdown, period."
ASU had one more possession later in the quarter, but went three-and-out.
On the next drive, Colorado's running game took over. The Buffaloes ran out the remaining 7:10 of the game on 13 plays to seal the win.
The Hermism
"When you're the underdog and on the road, you can't have fear of losing. You have to have faith in winning." - discussing the decision to go for it on fourth down from the Colorado two-yard line.
The Offense
After Benjamin's 312-yard explosion a week ago, Edwards proclaimed "This is our offense."
The Sun Devils held true to that form in the first half, running 25 times and throwing just eight passes.
Benjamin ended the night with 28 carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns, but just 24 of those yards came after halftime. He continues to be the workhorse of the running game, with Isaiah Floyd and Trelon Smith only getting one carry each.
While the passing game showed sparks at times, it remains an inconsistent part of the Sun Devil attack.
"We just didn't make the plays when they counted and when we needed to make them at the end," said Wilkins, who completed 12 of 18 throws for 222 yards and a touchdown.
Hampering the comeback effort was the absence of top wide receiver N'Keal Harry. After making three catches for 62 yards, Harry was injured returning a punt in the third quarter. He returned for a few plays, but missed most of the fourth quarter.
"He wanted to be out there so bad," Wilkins said of Harry. "Fighting tears in eyes. Somebody had to show him the reality that if you're pretty hurt and you can do what you do, it's not worth going out and hurting your self more. That's just the drive and the fire in him."
"You build things around him," said Likens of Harry. "He's an elite player. When you have an elite player, you build formations around him. This was the first time we didn't have him."
Fans have been clamoring for Harry—a sure-fire first round NFL Draft pick—to be more involved. His counterparts on the outside have also gone largely missing. Darby's three catches were his first in three weeks, and Williams had just 26 yards on his three catches. Brandon Aiyuk, Curtis Hodges, Ryan Newsome or any other wideout did not have a catch.
"We have to get the ball to the guys on the perimeter more," Edwards said. "We had some opportunities, we just didn't cash in on them."
ASU also encountered another common road issue as their offense struggled mightily for long stretches. Following Darby's touchdown to open the third, the Sun Devils simply could not sustain momentum.
"Those two drives really hurt us," Likens admitted.
Coming into the year, the offense was seen as the one certainty on this team. With a NFL talent in Harry headlining a talented group of playmakers, a senior quarterback in Wilkins, and a retooled offensive, the expectations were high. At the midway point of the season, it's a unit without balance and still searching for an identity.
The Defense
"We're playing just good enough to be close, and that sucks."
ASU defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales was candid after his unit gave up 494 yards and 6.4 yards-per-play to Colorado.
It wasn't necessarily a bad game by the defensive, continuing a season-long trend. In recent years, ASU has been gashed in several blowout losses. This year, they have been keeping opponents close enough to keep victory within reach.
One area of improvement this week as the rushing defense. After getting gashed by Oregon State last week, ASU held Colorado to 166 yards on the ground and 3.7 yards per carry, with the bulk of the damage coming late in the game.
However, the last two weeks have shown a bad habit developing: giving up big plays.
The Buffaloes reeled off plays of 51, 39, 30, 27, and 25 yards, helping to keep drives alive or swing momentum in their favor.
A major factor in that success was a total lack of pressure by ASU's pass rush against Montez. The Sun Devils failed to record a sack, allowing Montez to always be comfortable in pocket. That will not be sustainable as ASU looks to make a run over the final six games.
The defensive line continues to struggle, and the linebackers were missing starter Jay Jay Wilson, both factors that played large roles as the Buffaloes dominated on the ground in the fourth quarter.
ASU's defense is relatively young—featuring three true freshmen starters—and they are still learning Gonzales' 3-3-5 scheme. But with an offense still desperately seeking an identity, the unit's leader demands better results.
"We're not helping us win ball games," Gonzales said. "You give up 500 yards of offense, you don't deserve to win ball game."
The GOAT
"We knew coming in we had to stop No. 2," said Edwards of Shenault. "If you stop No. 2, you'll have a chance."
ASU did not stop No. 2.
Entering the game as the nation's leader in receiving yards, Shenault did everything for Colorado. He caught a career-high 13 passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, and ran the ball five times out of the Wildcat formation for two more touchdowns.
"That guy is a really good player," Gonzales. "He's probably better than I thought he was on tape. We couldn't tackle him. We couldn't cover him. We have our best man cover guy on him and he beats him. We tried to help him out and change up the coverage, play deep third coverage, and we get run by."
Should Colorado continue winning with Shenault putting up these type of numbers, don't be surprised to see him firmly in the Heisman Trophy discussion.
The Goat
ASU cornerback Chase Lucas may have had his worst game as a Sun Devil.
A second-team All-Pac-12 performer a year ago, Lucas was beaten on a couple of deep passes—one by Shenault, one by Nixon—that helped swing the balance in Colorado's favor.
"We were in the right coverage, we just didn't play it very well," Edwards said.
Edwards, a former cornerback during his NFL career, has formed a strong bond with Lucas since taking over. He reiterated after the game that Lucas is still relatively new to the position, and that he will get better in the future.
One of a cornerback's best traits is a short memory, and Lucas will need to get past his struggles and return to being ASU's top cover corner over the second half of the season.
The Hot Take
ASU is not a Pac-12 South contender. But they can be.
That's more an indictment of the messy state of the division than any praise for the Sun Devils, but one fatal flaw still remains for ASU.
Road games.
Until ASU can figure how to win away from Tempe, they will merely be battling to reach bowl eligibility.
Road trips to USC, Oregon, and Arizona loom for the Sun Devils over the second half of the season, so it won't be an easy problem to solve.
The Big Picture
"We're a 3-3 football team with six games left," Edwards said. "We'll see what we can make out of it. We're still right in it, but we gotta win football games."
This is about where most people thought the Sun Devils would be at the halfway mark of 2018. Actually, for some nationally, perhaps a bit better.
For all of their many faults and mistakes, the Sun Devils remain a talented that has been competitive in each of their three losses. Losing closes games is typically the sign of a young team, which is exactly where ASU finds themselves this year.
With Colorado's hot start, and a head-to-head loss, ASU's chances of a Pac-12 South run have dimmed. But the fight they have show, and the potential they still carry, should keep bowl eligibility not only a hope, but an expectation.
The Next Step
Coming off this loss and with key players banged up, ASU's bye week comes at a perfect time.
"We gotta go back and regroup," Edwards said. "We'll self-scout on offense, defense and special teams."
After the bye, ASU returns home to where they are a perfect 3-0 on the season to host Stanford on Thursday, Oct 18. It will be a stiff test for the Sun Devils, as the Cardinal entered Week 6 ranked No. 14 in the AP poll.
