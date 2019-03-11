TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University freshman Luguentz Dort is heading to Las Vegas with some hardware.
Dort was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year on Monday evening, becoming only the fifth Sun Devil in history to capture that honor.
"I was really grateful when I heard about it," Dort told Arizona's Family Monday evening. "I know there's been a lot of great players who have won this award in the past couple of years. I'm so happy. I feel like I've had a great year and I just want to thank everybody who voted for me. I'm really happy."
Dort, a 6-foot-4 guard from Montreal, heads to postseason play averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds a game. A starter in 27 Sun Devil games in 2018-19, Dort joins the quartet of Byron Scott, Jamal Faulkner, Ike Diogu and most recently Jahii Carson to earn conference Freshman of the Year honors.
The athletic shooting guard began his college career with a 28-point effort in the Sun Devils season-opening win over Cal State Fullerton and was also named NCAA National Player of the Week following his MVP performance at the MGM Resorts Main Event in Las Vegas in December. Dort opened the Main Event with 17 points and nine rebounds to help ASU to a 72-67 win over then-No. 15 Mississippi State - the Sun Devils' third top-15 non-conference victory in the past two seasons.
Dort earlier Monday was named All-Pac-12 Second Team.
"I feel I did a pretty good job this year," said Dort. "I know I had some ups and downs, but I really feel I learned a lot from my mistakes and the bad games that I had. It's been a great learning experience for me - just to learn about college and everything."
Dort had a season and a career-high 33 points in ASU’s win over Utah St. in November.
Dort and the Sun Devils open quarterfinal play in the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday night in Las Vegas.
Instant reaction from #ASU’s Luguentz Dort, who just won #Pac12Hoops Freshman of the Year. First Sun Devil since Jahii Carson in 2013 to capture the honor: VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/CJOMhxFoym— Tim Ring (@timringTV) March 12, 2019
#SunDevils Lugentz Dort #Pac12 freshman of the year. Other #ASU players to win the award. Jahii Carson, Ike Diogu, Jamal Faulkner, and Byron Scott. *Kevin Love won it James Harden's first year on campus.— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 12, 2019
