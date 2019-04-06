TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's a shipping container that could save lives.
Researchers at Arizona State University created a 40-foot-long by 22-feet-wide health care clinic.
[WATCH: ASU engineers create mobile medical clinic for Uganda]
The shipping container provides pop-up health care in off-the-grid locations.
The clinic has solar panels, battery storage and a backup generator.
There is a water purification system, which can clean about 1,200 hundred gallons an hour.
The goal is to be totally self-sufficient with water, power and medical care in remote areas.
This $2 million research effort is funded by the U.S. Office of Naval Research.
"The U.S. military is obviously very interested in developing equipment that can be rapidly deployed for military operations," said Cody Van Cleve, an ASU grad student. "The next natural progression is can we design it for the military but can we also use it for disaster response or humanitarian assistance."
And the medical pop-up shop needs a real-life test, so they're sending it to a refugee camp in Uganda.
It'll take four months to travel by boat and by truck.
"It's obvious that having stable power would change so many lives and it's a simple fix from our perspective," said Van Cleve.
The one unit will serve some 12,000 refugees from south Sudan to primary care, triage, blood testing and more.
ANd a team from ASU will travel to Uganda this summer to train medical groups and local workers on how to run it.
"For me, I just want to know that the work I'm doing has a positive impact on the world," said Van Cleve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.