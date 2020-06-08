TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona State University says the dean it had selected to head up its prestigious journalism school will not be taking the helm as planned in the wake of accusations of racism.
Provost Mark Searle emailed his decision to rescind the school’s offer to Dr. Sonya Duhé to the Cronkite community Sunday evening. He explained that ASU initially “had high confidence that [it] had selected the right person” to take over as dean of the Cronkite School and CEO of KAET, the public television station.
“Subsequently, issues and concerns have arisen and additional information has come to light,” he wrote. “I now find that the future of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication and our public television station will be better served by not advancing with Dr. Duhé as their leader. I have advised Dr. Duhé of my decision and I wanted the members of the faculty, staff and students of the Cronkite School to know immediately that this has been done.”
Duhé was supposed to start on July 1. Searle said he plans to appoint an interim dean this week.
The “issues and concerns” to which Searle referred in his email include allegations regarding “her past treatment of students, and in particular, students of color, at Loyola University in New Orleans.” Searle released a statement on June 4, saying he and ASU President Michael Crowe had just been made aware of the accusations. “Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is unwavering at Arizona State University,” he said.
More than 4,000 people have signed a Change.org petition that was created after a Loyola student “posted a thread on Twitter revealing anti-black, racist commentary and several acts of microaggressions committed toward her by Sonya Duhé …. This thread was supported by many other students of Loyola.”
“For too long and in far too many instances, ASU has taken a passive approach in standing with minority students,” reads a statement by student leaders that was posted with the Change.org petition. “Minority students need to know that ASU supports us, and will listen when we speak.”
Duhé, who has not commented on the allegations, was hired in March after a decade as the head of Loyola’s school of mass communications. Before that, she was at the University of South Carolina.
Christopher Callahan, the founding dean of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, announced in November that he was leaving to become the next president of University of the Pacific. Under his leadership, the Cronkite School became one of the best journalism programs in the country.