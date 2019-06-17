TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A researcher at Arizona State University is looking far into the future by figuring out how we can survive in hotter climates by re-engineering our wardrobes.
Even the simple task of walking to the car will make anyone break a sweat in the summer heat. But if engineering professor Konrad Rykaczewski puts himself a few decades into the future, when the temperatures are expected to be even worse, he begins to worry.
"How will we live here in the next 20, 30, 50 years?" Rykaczewski asked.
Rykaczewski is working on developing the clothing line of the future by treating humans like the microelectronics he currently develops for cooling systems.
"We not only want to maximize the cooling but we also want to minimize the amount of energy we produce," Rykaczewski said. "Imagine a scuba-like material outfitted with tubes for cool water to pass through."
Konrad says the current models, which are for armed forces and astronauts, are clunky. He's trying to figure out how to make it comfortable.
"The idea, ultimately, is you don't even know there's a suit that's cooling you," Rykaczewski said.
Also, think wide-brimmed hats and other large garments to provide shade wherever you go. For Rykaczewski, that's often to the zoo with his kid and hopefully his future grandkids.
"Right now, I can do that at 7 a.m.," Rykaczewski said. "The question is if it's 100 degrees already or 105 degrees in the morning as the sun rises, is that possible?"
