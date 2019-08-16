TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As thousands of ASU students prepare to move into their dorms this weekend, ASU police are warning the public about a man who's been fondling women in parking structures on the Tempe campus.
The first incident happened Friday, Aug. 16 at around 10:10 a.m. in Parking Structure 4 (1100 S. Rural Road, Tempe.) Police say the suspect reached around a female student, touching her buttocks under her skirt.
The second incident happened about at 10:35 a.m. at ASU Parking Structure 2 (901 S. McAllister Avenue, Tempe.) Police say the suspect wrapped his arms around the waist of a female student and touched her buttocks.
The suspect remains at large.
He is described as a white male, 30-40 years of age with a slim build. He has long brown hair with buzzed sides and a bald spot on top. He was last seen wearing a gray or green button-up polo or blue collared shirt, and khaki pants or shorts.
ASU police want to remind the campus community to report suspicious individuals or activity immediately. Remember, if you see something, say something."
Campus safety tips
Familiarize yourself with personal safety best practices.
The ASU Police Crime Prevention unit offers students, faculty and staff more than 50 free personal safety training courses.
Step Up! ASU teaches participants how to become actively involved and help fellow ASU community members.
Visit ASU Sexual Violence Prevention for more information, reporting options and Sexual Violence Awareness support services.
A crime alert has been posted for the ASU Tempe Campus https://t.co/8c2tpOIkqZ pic.twitter.com/yB6VeVp1Gf— Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) August 16, 2019
