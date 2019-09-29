PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona State University Police say a person claims he fell victim to a campus robbery on Saturday morning.
At about 11:30 a.m. that day, ASU Police got a report about a robbery around the campus' downtown parking lot in the area of 1st Avenue and Van Buren Street, near Central Avenue.
Campus police say the victim said as he was heading to the sidewalk, two people approached him.
The victim said that's when one of the suspects took his phone and ran off, according to campus police.
ASU Police have yet to find these suspects.
Authorities say the suspect who took the phone is said to be a black man around 17-21 years old with a slender body and short locs. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved white t-shirt and light-colored pants.
Police say the second suspect is a light-skinned black man around 17-21 years old with a slender build and short afro. He was last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt and gray pants.
A crime alert has been posted 9-28-2019: https://t.co/ASwuvS2d5d— Arizona State University Police Department (@ASUPolice) September 29, 2019