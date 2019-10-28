PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- ASU police are looking for a suspect who pulled a gun on a person near the downtown Phoenix campus.
The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. Monday near First Avenue and Fillmore Street.
The victim told officers that a man pointed a gun at the passenger window, while that victim was seated inside.
Another person told officers they encountered the suspect and believed he may have been under the influence due to his erratic behavior.
Police tell us the man did not say anything to the victims and took off from the area on foot.
The suspect is being described as a white male who was last seen wearing a black shirt and baggy, dark-colored jeans.
This was a second incident that occurred at or near an ASU campus in the last two days.
On Saturday, a man sexually assaulted a student at a residential hall at ASU's Polytechnic campus in Mesa.
If you have further information regarding this incident, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.