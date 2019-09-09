TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- ASU police are warning students about a suspect who has been groping female students on campus as he rides past them on his bicycle.
Four separate assaults were reported on the Tempe campus on the evening of Friday, Sept. 6:
-Around 7:30 p.m. near the Farmer building (1050 S. Forest Mall)
-Around 7:33 p.m. near the ASU Computing Commons (501 E. Orange St.)
-Around 7:50 near the Language and Literature building (851 S. Cady Mall)
-Around 7:59 p.m. near the Sun Devil Fitness Complex athletic fields.
In each case, the suspect rode past the female students on his bicycle, then reached out and fondled their breasts or their buttocks as he rode by.
Police responded but weren't able to find the suspect.
Officials believe the same subject may have been involved in all the incidents.
The suspect has been described as a tan-skinned man, 19-20 years old, thin build, and last seen wearing sunglasses and a white t-shirt and jeans.
ASU Police would like to take this opportunity to remind the campus community to report suspicious individuals or activity immediately. Remember, if you see something, say something.
Campus safety tips
-Familiarize yourself with personal safety best practices.
-The ASU Police Crime Prevention unit offers students, faculty and staff more than 50 free personal safety training courses.
-Step Up! ASU teaches participants how to become actively involved and help fellow ASU community members.
-Visit ASU Sexual Violence Prevention for more information, reporting options and Sexual Violence Awareness support services.