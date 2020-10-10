TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- ASU police are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault on campus, the second assault within a week.
ASU police say the incident happened on Friday, Oct. 9, near a building on the Tempe campus. Police say the suspect followed the victim from the light rail station, and when she tried to avoid him, he grabbed her and forced her to engage in sexual activity. The victim is not affiliated with ASU, police say.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned male, 5'10,'" bald head and short mustache. He was last seen wearing a dirty white shirt and jeans. He also walked with a limp.
This was the second reported assault on campus this week. On Tuesday, ASU police received a report of a rape that occurred in a residential hall. The suspect was not known to the victim and a suspect description is unknown.
ASU police want to remind the campus community that safety escort services can be requested on campus by calling the ASU Police Department, 24 hours a day, at 480-965-3456. Safety escorts can also be requested by contacting the ASU Safety Escort program. Reservations can be made by calling 480-965-1515, or through the LiveSafe mobile app.