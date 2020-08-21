TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police officers of Arizona State University are looking for the man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a dorm at the Tempe campus.
Police said they received a report of the sexual assault on Friday and that it happened within the last 24 hours. Investigators didn't say when it exactly happened or which residential hall it happened in. The suspect is described as a white man, with a large build and blue or green eyes. He and the victim don't know each other, police said. Anyone with information can call the ASU Police Department at (480) 965-3456.