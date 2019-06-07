PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It can be tough to nail down that first job out of college. But nursing students at ASU are getting a huge leg up in pediatrics, thanks to a new partnership with Phoenix Children’s Hospital.
Jessica Wald is in her final term at ASU’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation. She really wants to work with kids with chronic or terminal illnesses. When Wald graduates in August, she’ll have more hands-on hours inside a pediatric unit than just about any student anywhere in the country.
“You get to interact with the patients, you get to really know about them and you get to go behind the scenes and really practice what you’re going to be doing as a new nurse,” she said.
Most nursing schools spend plenty of time with adult patients, but only a week or 2 with kids. Earlier this year ASU and PCH teamed up for a program that helps nursing students get a couple hundred hours of hands-on, pediatric care. Wald first heard about it in January, and jumped right in.
“I was like, ‘Is it posted?! Hi I’d like to apply. Is it posted yet?!’ I was just so thrilled,” she said.
It’s not just about the time with child patients; the students also get to stick around with the same nursing mentors throughout their time at PCH.
“You get to be with a nurse who also really wants to teach you,” Wald said.
That could make getting a job at the hospital a slam dunk.
“It’s the only place I applied for for my internship because I just really wanted to be here,” Wald said. “And I can’t see myself working anywhere else.”
And her odds are pretty good, since Julie Bowman, PCH’s chief nursing officer, says the program acts like a vetting tool.
“These nurses that we have selected into these programs, they are part of our culture and part of our brand, and part of the mission-driven organization,” she said. “Really the idea is a workforce ready pediatric nurse.”
On top of all that, the program provides the very first pediatric nursing elective class in the country, which means kids in the hospital will be in good hands in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.