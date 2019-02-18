TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The scooter industry has become big business in Tempe and other college towns around the country but new numbers show Arizona State University is also making big bucks through fines.
ASU has collected $99,000 from five popular scooter companies through fines. As of late last week, records from ASU show more than 800 scooters are currently impounded.
[RELATED: Lime pulling electric scooters out of Tempe]
If you've noticed less Lime scooters on the sidewalks, that's because 524 of them are in the impound. This comes after Lime announced last week they are pulling its electric scooters from Tempe due to costs and fees.
Bird has 322 scooters locked up, as well as 21 OFO and 5 Jump scooters. Razor, who also threatened to leave Tempe, didn't have any impounded scooters.
ASU says they impound any scooter parked outside of the campuses designated areas at a cost of $100 per scooter with fines increasing all the way to 250 dollars.
[READ MORE: Razor scooter threatens to leave Tempe]
ASU says the money collected in fines is used to manage the scooters, maintain there parking areas and pay the enforcement staff. Leftover money goes into the parking and transit services budget.
Arizona's Family reached out to the five electric scooter companies to see if these hefty fines are hurting their business and if they are getting their scooters out of the impound. So far, they have not responded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.