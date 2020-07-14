TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Arizona State University is joining schools throughout the country in a fight for international students. Immigration Customs and Enforcement announced last week that students from other countries might have to leave the U.S. if their schools switch to online-only classes in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The U.S. Department of State will not issue visas to students enrolled in schools and/or programs that are fully online for the fall semester nor will U.S. Customs and Border Protection permit these students to enter the United States," ICE said in a July 6 news release.
"We believe this directive runs contrary to our nation's ideals and our institutional commitments to enhancing access to education and global engagement," ASU President Michael Crow said in a statement Monday.
ICE says there's an exception for universities that use a mix of online and in-person classes. Many schools are offering that option.
"At Arizona State, we have implemented a hybrid, digitally enhanced immersion program called ASU Sync that will leave our international students unaffected by this proposed rule," Crow explained. "That does not alter our opposition to it and our view that it is illogical, short-sighted and ill-advised public policy."
Consistent with our institutional commitment to enhancing educational access and global engagement, @ASU has joined 20 other schools in filing a lawsuit in support of international students. Please read my statement below.— Michael Crow (@michaelcrow) July 14, 2020
ASU is one of 20 schools in Arizona, California, and Utah that have filed suit in federal district court in Oregon. It has also signed on in support of the Harvard/MIT lawsuit filed in federal district court in Massachusetts. And it is one of 180 signatories to the amicus brief that the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration has already filed in the MIT/Harvard lawsuit.
The university, which has more than 10,000 degree-seeking international students, also joined a letter that "calls on Congress to urge the Department of Homeland Security to withdraw the new guidance and restore institutional flexibility to support international students during the pandemic."
Crow was decisive in ASU's position on the issue.
"The present effort to remove these talented, skilled and generous individuals from America's economic and cultural landscape is a thoughtless and deeply misguided mistake, and ASU will vehemently oppose any effort to do so," he said.