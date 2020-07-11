PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona State University has developed the first saliva-based COVID-19 test with ASU's Bio Design team and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The test should take about 24 to 48 hours to confirm if you have COVID-19 or not.

“This new saliva-based test will be a real game-changer for those individuals who want to know whether or not they have an active COVID-19 infection. As we return to the workplace, schools and other daily activities, testing early and often is going to be the best way to help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said ASU Biodesign Institute Executive Director Joshua LaBaer, who leads ASU COVID-19 research efforts.

From their research, they found that the saliva tests to be better than the swab tests.

"The COVID-19 saliva test developed by ASU Bio Design is as simple as spitting into a tube."

The idea of these tests is to not only make it easier to take them but it is to get more accurate results, expose less people to the virus, and get more people tested faster.

“The goal is to rapidly increase statewide diagnostic testing to continue to protect first responders, get more Arizonans back to work, and students back to school again this fall,” LaBaer said. “Ultimately, we are going to need to continue the testing blitz underway and quickly ‘test, trace and isolate’ individuals to get society back up and running.”

They will be offering the free tests Saturday at Ak-Chin Pavilion near 79th Avenue and Encanto from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. You must register and you can do that by clicking here and create an account. The goal is to test up to 750 people for Saturday. Down the road, the goal is test 100,000 people in Arizona including Pima County in Tucson.

To schedule an appointment for testing, visit azhealth.gov/testing. Testing sites will continue to show up so it's a good idea to keep monitoring the site.

We have partnered with @ASUBiodesign to provide #COVID-9 saliva testing tomorrow morning at @AkChinPavilion. Get details and pre-register: https://t.co/tt8p1Ev1t8 pic.twitter.com/taK1gTw2uu — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) July 10, 2020