TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s Halloween time. People are visiting haunted houses, picking out pumpkins, hanging ghosts and of course watching out for zombies.
But we laugh because zombies are fake. Or are they?
“This is the first zombie apocalypse meeting that has ever occurred,” said Athena Aktipis, an Arizona State University professor and event organizer. “There’s (sic) so many ways we can be zombified, right, by other things, whether it’s ideas or parasites or cells from other humans that happen to be in our body.”
You heard that right! ASU is playing host to the “Zombie Apocalypse Medicine Meeting.” It’s a three-day event where researchers and scientists from all over the world are sharing their studies as to how we beat a zombie apocalypse.
“Be a little more ready and aware of what are some of the risks we face,” said Atkipis.
Atkipis said this is serious. In fact, people are already zombies and they don't even know it.
“So if you’ve had a baby, you actually have cells from your baby in your body still expressing genes and doing who knows what,” said Atkipis.
“Wow. So any woman who has had a baby, are they a zombie?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.
“That’s the question!” Atkipis laughed.
So are all of us doomed?
“This is the zombie apocalypse survival kit,” said Aktipis.
She said people can start by being prepared.
“Sterol gauze, scissors,” she said. “Some powder peanut butter that will last a really long time in a zombie apocalypse, some antibiotic cream.”
But she said there's no reason to be scared. We should welcome the idea.
“How can we use this lens as the zombie apocalypse to face it with like, creativity and imagination, not with fear and constraining approach,” said Atkipis.
And if you missed this zombie meeting, they say the second one will be in 2020.
Unless we're all dead by then.
