TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Barrett Honors College at ASU held it's graduation ceremony Saturday. It was the largest graduating class in the school's 30 year history with a total of 1,250 honor students participating.
One of the students who collected his diploma is Dwayne Martin-Gomez, an Arizona native native who is a first-generation Latino university student getting a bachelor's degree in global health.
[WATCH: ASU honors college graduate for recent work]
Martin-Gomez dedicated his thesis research project to diabetes prevention among young Latinos.
To test the effects of a community-based diabetes prevention program for obese Latino youth, Martin-Gomez worked on Every Little Step Counts, a program for obese Latino youth.
The program is funded by the National Institute of Health and managed in partnership with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Accepted into the Teach for America program, Martin-Gomez plans to head to Brooklyn, N.Y. to teach middle school for two years. Ultimately, he wants to earn a nursing degree.
Happy to share his triumph with his parents, Martin-Gomez gifted his mother with a dress to wear at his graduation. He made sure his Mortar Board matched his mother's dress.
