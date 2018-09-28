TEMPE, AZ ( 3TV / CBS 5 ) A Valley pooch with a missing leg will be receiving a prosthetic limb, thanks to ASU’s design school.
The 110-pound mixed breed named Chuck used to live on the streets with a homeless man. And in an encounter with police, Chuck was shot.
“The homeless man made him think that he was a threat,” said Koco Garcia, Chuck’s new owner.
Chuck’s front left leg had to be amputated.
Garcia, who also operates the non profit shelter Handover Rover, now carts Chuck around in a wagon.
“He just can’t carry himself that far,” Garcia said.
But now ASU’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts is lending a helping hand, designing a new leg for the cute canine.
“This is something that I can help with my design,” said ASU Associate Professor Dosun Shin.
Shin is currently prototyping puppy paws, but the final product should be finished by November. It’ll be produced with a 3-D printer.
