TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "I’m graduating with about 10,000 in student loan debt," said Rebecca Mellow an Arizona State University graduate.
Mellow is feeling the pressure but has a plan she thinks will keep her debt-free.
"I’m stressed about paying it back, but I got into grad school, and so I’m planning on utilizing some of my stipends to start paying it back," said Mellow.
Student loan debt is a $1.5 trillion financial crisis in America.
About 43 million Americans currently have student debt.
On average, they owe more than $47,000. Roughly 5.2 million people are in default.
For international student Maryam Abdul Rashid, she has to pay back 10% of her scholarship.
"I’m a little bit nervous but I think with my experience over time I will be able to pay it back," said Rashid.
For microbiology major graduate Isaiah Sampson, he had help.
"My family was able to shoulder the load, so I was very fortunate in that sense," said Sampson.
Through scholarships and help from his family, he will be graduating from ASU debt-free and pursuing his dream.
"I’ll be going to dental school after and starting in September," said Sampson.
But is he ready for the real world?
"As far as being able to go out and to further things and further myself as a professional, I feel I have been prepared pretty well here," said Sampson.
