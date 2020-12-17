PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Ahwatukee, where a handful of families are getting fresh-cut Christmas trees set up in their homes by a team of generous college students.
In 2019, Arizona’s Family introduced you to Connor Hogan, who runs Valley Christmas Tree Removal. His businesses is pretty straightforward – they come and haul away your drying Christmas tree when the holidays are over. Hogan also runs a charitable arm that accepts online nominations for families who could use a free Christmas tree.
"Each individual tree has a story behind it and a family behind it, and at the end of the day, that's really the part that stands out to me,” Hogan said.
In its first year, the program got more nominations than it could fulfill with its funds, but the company still got five or six trees into families’ homes.
In 2020, the new ASU finance graduate got a boost for his cause – a $1,200 grant from ASU’s Changemaker Central. The initiative is always on the lookout for students or groups on campus that promote social change.
“We’re inspired by it and happy to support him in the amazing work that [Hogan’s] doing for the community,” said Dylan Ellis, student director of Changemaker Central on the Tempe campus.
Thanks to that grant money, Valley Christmas Tree Removal was able to buy the stands, lights, and ornaments they needed to fulfill every single nomination they got this year -- about a dozen families who wouldn't have otherwise had a Christmas tree.
"This year we came in well-funded and well supported, and we were able to have that big accomplishment,” Hogan said.
On Wednesday, Hogan and his team were making a delivery to Maressa Atalig-Cepeda, her husband, and their four kids. After they moved to Phoenix from Guam last year, COVID-19 had the family in a rough spot financially.
“I think they'll get a sense of home,” Atalig-Cepeda said, excited that her kids would get a live tree. “On Guam, Christmas is a big celebration."
Hogan’s team set up the tree stand, filled it with water, and didn’t spare a speck of tradition.
"Now it's a Christmas tree," Hogan said once lights, ornaments, and star all adorned it.
“It's just really nice to see that people are still in that mindset of giving during these really hard times,” Atalig-Cepeda said.
“The look on the kids' faces is something that you just cannot really put into words,” Hogan said. “It's what makes it all worth it."
Of course, the company will also dispose of the tree after the holidays and vacuum up all the needles. The project will be even bigger in 2021.
So far, all the trees have been donated by Randy Fitch at Fresh Cut Oregon Trees (Chandler Blvd and 32nd St in Ahwatukee). Hogan says other tree lots have reached out to him offering to donate even more trees to his generous project.