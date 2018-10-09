MOUNT HOOD, OR (3TV/CBS5) - The search is underway for a Phoenix man who disappeared while hiking on Mount Hood in Oregon.
David Yaghmourian, 30, is an Arizona State University employee, where he is working on a graduate degree in human systems engineering.
He was hiking the Timberline Trail with a companion and when he injured his leg.
On Monday, the last day of the hike, Yaghmourian stopped to rest while they were returning to Timberline Lodge. His companion continued on to the lodge and waited for him there.
Yaghmourian did not return.
His family is hoping he just got turned around when fog moved in and is hunkered down somewhere. Family members say he is a fairly experienced hiker, but he did not know the area, and is not used to cold weather.
He was last seen at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail at the Pacific Crest Trail.
Yaghmourian was last seen wearing a black jacket and tan pants at the eastern junction of the Timberline Trail at the Pacific Crest Trail. He also had a large backpack with what appears to be a yellow towel attached to it.
He was in Portland visiting a friend.
Yaghmourian is currently considered a missing/endangered person by the Clackamas County Sheriff`s Office.
If you have any information, contact the Clackamas County Sheriff`s Office Non-Emergency Line at 503-655-8211.
(1) comment
Some companion! He left him alone and injured instead of waiting with him? Nice ...
