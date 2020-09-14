TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- We're all missing the Broadway shows at ASU Gammage during this pandemic. But there's still a way to quench your thirst for some theater.
ASU Gammage is offering up "American Dreams," an interactive theater experience presented as a game show. In this performance, three contestants are competing for citizenship to the USA. And the only way to earn that citizenship is through the game show decided by audience input.
In this online game show, you, the people, decide which contestant will receive the ultimate prize. The show's creator, Leila Buck, hopes the play will encourage those with U.S. citizenship to think about topics like immigration and what it means to be a citizen.
"What would we do if we were actually the people that had to face another human being and decide whether or not we felt they deserved to come to this country and to be a fellow citizen?" she wonders. "And how does that make us reflect on what it means to us to be a citizen, for those of us that have that privilege?"
A free, digital performance of the show is being offered by ASU Gammage on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. You can register to be a part of the live studio audience. For more information or to register, click HERE.