TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you missed out on becoming an ASU Gammage season ticket holder, don't fret! The single ticket sales are opening soon.
You can buy single tickets to shows starting Monday, September 9 at 10 a.m.
And it's going to be a great season!
ASU Gammage is kicking off the new season with the showing of Miss Saigon and will later include Blue Man Group, Beautiful-The Carole King Musical, SUMMER, the biographical musical of Donna Summer, and the new production of the classic Fiddler on the Roof.
But if you're looking for those Disney’s The Lion King tickets, you'll have to keep your eyes and ears open for a later release date.
Single tickets will be available at asugammage.com or at the ASU Gammage Box Office 1200 S. Forest Ave, Tempe, Arizona.