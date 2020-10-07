TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Sun Devil football is just days away from hitting the field again and starting fall camp. Head Coach Herm Edwards says he is eager to see his Sun Devils in pads for the first time since March. "They all run around here in helmets and it's a lot of fun," Edwards said. "When the pads are put on, it changes a little bit."
Most position battles have been set, although there is some competition among the three freshman running backs. Other than staying healthy, Edwards is optimistic that camp will be a good look before the games begin with minimal time for error. "Along with injuries [no preseason games] are a concerning thing for all of us," Edwards said. "In the NFL there's no preseason games and we're going right into Pac-12 play, every game is critical, every game counts, and the details of what you do becomes critical."
Down in Tucson, Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. But he is hopeful that he’ll be able to attend practice on Friday.
"I don’t have symptoms, neither does my son, I get up in the morning and go through a checklist with how he feels," Coach Kevin Sumlin said. "Other than that, it’s a tough time but we’re getting through it."
Pac-12 football begins on Friday for all teams including Arizona State and UArizona. Games and practices are closed to the public.
Arizona State will play USC on the road in week one. The Wildcats play the Utes in Utah.