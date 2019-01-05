TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Arizona State University fan who swore he’d get a tattoo on his butt if the Sun Devils beat No.-1 ranked Kansas made good on that promise Saturday.
Tommy Czerwinski tweeted on Dec. 22 that he’d get a tattoo of Coach Bobby Hurley’s name (with a creative descriptor for emphasis) if the Devils won.
If ASU beats Kansas tonight.... I will get “Bobby ******* Hurley” tatted on my butt. That is all. Go Devils.— Tommy Czerwinski (@sirwinsk) December 22, 2018
[THEY DID IT! No. 18 Arizona State knocked off No. 1 Kansas 80-76]
Well, they did, and he did.
Sort of. He got inked, but it wasn’t the design he proposed in his tweet.
Hurley reportedly asked him not to go there so Czerwinski got “the fork” instead.
We get the "what" of the tattoo, but why the "where"?
“I heard butt was the easiest place to get a tattoo,” Czerwinski explained. “And my parents are pretty against tattoos so and they said if I ever got one, it would have to be on my butt.”
After the deed was done, he tweeted that he has "no ragrets (sic)."
NO RAGRETS #TATTED pic.twitter.com/mez9EDO7hm— Tommy Czerwinski (@sirwinsk) January 5, 2019
For the record, the tattoo is more on Czerwinski’s hip than his butt. (I'd classify his picture as SFW.)
That said, I think we can all agree Czerwinski is one hard-core Sun Devils fan.
No buts about it.
