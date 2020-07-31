TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As the investigation into the cause of Wednesday's derailment and partial bridge collapse continues, Arizona State University engineers are offering their insight into why the incident might have happened.

Narayanan Neithalath and Barzin Mobasher are both engineering professors at ASU, and say the bridge's age, the collision and fire could've all lead to the partial collapse.

Still, they add that the nine-span Pratt truss-style bridge, constructed in 1912 and first used in 1915, had been built well.

Partially-collapsed bridge over Tempe Town Lake an important gateway for freight "I would venture to say that 95% of commodities that are inbound for Phoenix via rail come across that bridge."

"The design factor was quite important in making sure that this bridge lasted this long," Neithalath said.

The bridge survived floods and the test of time. Engineering students at ASU even study it.

"We look at it from an inspirational point of view that this structure is so beautifully performing what it was designed to do," Mobasher said.

But time takes a toll on any material, especially a key rail bridge that's been subjected to train traffic for more than a century.

"So this repeated cycle of loading and unloading will make even a very strong material weak after a significant number of cycles of loading and unloading," Neithalath.

Then there's the June 26 derailment, which Neithalath and Mobasher believe might hold answers to why this most recent derailment happened.

"When two such accidents happen very close to each other, even after one has been fixed, it's an indication that something major has to be done. And why is it that in all these lengths of the railway track, why are you having derailment at that point twice in a month?" Neithalath said.

+2 Investigators working to find cause of train derailment, bridge collapse in Tempe "It looks like a scene from hell, truly. A scene from hell," a witness told Arizona's Family. "The flames are intense and the sky is filled with black smoke."

But because of the bridge's truss design, the two engineers think it'll be safe to fix.

Union Pacific says it plans to repair the bridge, though no timeline has been established, and it might come down to the final price tag on whether or not it gets done.