TEMPE, AZ (3TV / CBS 5) - A firestorm on social media Thursday after Arizona State University economics professor Brian Goegan sent an email to students claiming the reason he was let go was for raising concerns about “unethical policies.”
“No words. It’s just really disappointing,” said Alexandra Vaughn, Goegan’s former student.
“It’s hard not to believe that because he was very involved with the whole economics department,” said another former student, Gerardo Barron.
First, Goegan claims the department requires two economics courses to use Mindtap, which is a Cengage product, to turn in their homework online. But they have to pay for it.
Goegan claims that the provost received a grant from Cengage to participate in a project, and that the students’ homework money is helping fund the provost’s project.
Students said the burden is on them.
“You did have to get a separate access code, which costs $100,” Vaughn said.
“Making students pay to turn in their homework is something that is not right,” Goegan said.
ASU has refuted Goegan’s claims, saying there is no monetary grant, that Mindtap is optional for economics classes right now and students can choose to take the traditional class.
But students and Goegan said Mindtap is required, even if you are in those traditional courses.
“You are required to download that stuff if you want to pass the homework and pass the class,” Vaughn said.
Goegan's second claim is that professors teaching three economics courses were required to prevent at least 30 percent of students from passing. He said the provost wanted to make it look like students were having a hard time passing so this new program could fix it.
“211 was, like, impossible. It was so hard. I mean, so many kids I know failed,” said Vaughn of one of the courses in question.
“We were told that we needed to get around 10 percent D’s, 10 percent E’s and 10 percent withdrawals,” Goegan said. Letter D, E and withdrawals are all considered non-passing grades.
ASU called these claims unequivocally false. They said they would never fail a percentage of students.
The university also said the reason Goegan was let go was due to multiple shortcomings but would not elaborate.
Goegan said that even though he was still finishing class lectures Thursday night, he's now been locked out of his ASU account.
ASU needs to stop their Pay to Pass scheme!! So glad they're not taking advantage of me anymore after I graduated with my Econ degree.
