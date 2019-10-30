TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- At ASU, professor Jnaneshwar Das and his students are taking drones to places they've never been.
[VIDEO: ASU research lab takes drones to new level]
"Looking at how to use autonomous systems such as drones, aerial drones and underwater drones," said Dr. Jnaneshwar Das, a professor at ASU's Earth and Space Exploration School.
On land they use the drones for a number of projects.
"To do various kinds of mapping, whether it be crops, like fruit, or a form of rocks on tectonic fault sites," said Dr. Das.
In the world of agriculture, the drone data collected can help farmers in determining how many crops they have, what to charge and how much storage they might need.
"It will allow us to gain lots of insight that we are missing out on because of limitations as human beings," said Dr. Das.
Sarah Bearman and Alex Goldman are just two of the students working on underwater drone projects.
"We want to do a spatial mapping of organic matter in Tempe Town Lake," said Bearman.
They are also working with SRP to map the bottom of the canals in Phoenix.
"The whole goal of mapping is so they can drag the right canals to make sure water is flowing. Right now they just guess,” said Goldman.
But the big project, in the lab right now, is an under water drone.
"We are working with the Center for Global Conservation Sciences at ASU, which has a project in Hawaii monitoring the bleached coral in the region," said Goldman.
Just in its prototype stage, it will be able to monitor the dying coral reefs at a very close range, hovering above them at just a foot.
"Right now only way to do it is by physically having a person do it," said Goldman.