TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The possibility of rain has forced Arizona State University to cancel a couple of sports rallies this week.
The university said on Tuesday it's had to ditch the Mill Matness and Mill Madness scheduled for Thursday and Friday, respectively.
The two events had been around for a couple of years and occurred outside on Seventh Avenue and Mill Avenue in Tempe.
Mill Matness gets fans ready for the wrestling and gymnastics season with the teams showing off some moves.
Mill Madness gets fans pumped for men's and women's basketball with three-point shooting contests, a slam-dunk contest and other skill challenges.
The Valley could get rain from what's left of Hurricane Sergio from Thursday to Saturday.
