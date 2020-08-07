PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Applications opened up this week for a new state assistance program for landlords impacted by COVID-19.
The Rental Property Owner Preservation Fund is freeing up $5 million, with each landlord eligible to receive up to $50,000. There's also a cap at five months of rental income up to $2,000 per month per unit.
"There is an obvious need for it. But we are concerned that $5 million is not nearly enough. It is a drop in the bucket," said Courtney Gilstrap LeVinus with the Arizona Multihousing Association, an organization that represents landlords.
Gilstrap LeVinus says some estimates put the losses for Arizona landlords in the hundreds of millions.
"We have to move faster to provide assistance to those that are struggling," Gilstrap LeVinus said.
Ajai Sharma is says he'll be applying for about $20 thousand in assistance. He has two properties in Mesa with a total of 158 units. Sharma says about five percent of his tenants now aren't paying rent because of COVID-19."
"This is definitely impacting us," Sharma said.
It might seem like a small percentage, but Sharma says it still has a significant impact.
"If we don't get paid, we still have liabilities, we still have loans to pay, we have insurance, we have our payroll. And we have to maintain the property," Sharma said.
Governor Doug Ducey's evictions moratorium has been extended through October 31st, but rent continues to pile up for people who can't pay.
Sharma says that he anticipates a large number of evictions here in Arizona come the end of the year, saying that more needs to be done both for renters and landlords.
"I am one of the smallest owners in this whole area in the market," Sharma said. "So I don't think the $5 million is enough to cater [to] the need of all the landlords who is going through this tough time right now."
Property owners can apply for the Property Owner Preservation Fund through this website.