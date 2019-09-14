PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)- The Arizona Vietnamese community is inviting the public to the annual Asian Moon Festival.
The multicultural event will be held at the Shrine Auditorium near 40th St. and Van Buren in Phoenix.
It honors tradition by celebrating the full moon and the end of harvest season.
There will be crafts for the kids and includes showing them how to make a paper lantern.
There will also be a showcase of Vietnamese dancing, a fashion show, and appetizers.
Tickets are $5 for adults. Kids 15 and younger are free.