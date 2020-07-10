JEROME, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Jerome is known for being a ghost town. COVID-19 concerns made it live up to its name in May when tourism was down.
"That's the only income that we have up here," said Ingrid Sarris, owner of Ghost City Inn. As more people try to escape the Phoenix heat, Sarris said she sees a shift.
"June was just a blockbuster," said Sarris. "It was the best June I ever had in the five years that I owned it." She has noticed a very different clientele than what she normally sees, and about 80 percent of visitors are from Phoenix.
"It changed from retirement age to under 40s, lots of party people," said Sarris. "...I pull six-packs after six-packs out of the rooms." Unlike hotels, she says many Jerome shops are still hurting.
"They complain to me that the crowd that is up here is not buying," said Sarris. "They're just here to hang out and be away from home."
She worries about the future of businesses in Jerome, especially if some of them are forced to close.
"I got an emergency loan," said Sarris. "It was quite large. After June, I was saying I don't need it. I'll send it back, but then I don't know what the future brings, so I'm going to hang on to it and use it if I need to."