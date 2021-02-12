PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Artists and business owners say there's been an uptick in vandalism in downtown Phoenix over the past few months. Although graffiti isn't new in the city, people say businesses and murals in the Arts District are now being targeted more.
"Some people call it art, some people call it graffiti, some people call it vandalism, but when it is damaging other people's artwork and businesses, then it starts getting frustrating," said Greg Hawk.
Hawk said his oddity shop, Hawk Salvage on Grand Avenue, was vandalized with graffiti a month ago. The downtown business owner said it is becoming a major issue in the area.
"It is frustrating and painful to us at the same time," said Hawk.
Meantime, popular downtown murals are also being hit with graffiti.
Phoenix street artist known as "Bacpac," said this is the first time she is seeing artist's work being vandalized.
"I get the feeling that this is some sort of anger, but it is misplaced," said Bacpac.