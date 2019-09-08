(3TV/CBS5/CNN) -- A unique art installation in Austria is drawing worldwide attention, as the artist hopes to get to the "root" of the problem of global warming.
Wörthersee soccer stadium in Klagenfurt has been transformed into a forest for a new project by Swiss artist Klaus Littmann.
The 30,000-seat Wörthersee Stadium, located near Lake Wörthersee in the southern Austrian state of Carinthia, is now lined with around 300 trees, some weighing up to six tons each.
The exhibit is designed to raise awareness about climate change and deforestation.
The "forest" is made up of a diverse range of tree species such as alder, aspen, white willow, hornbeam, field maple and common oak.
The juxtaposition of the imposing trees sprouting up alongside the stadium's spectator seats, concrete ground and floodlights is a powerful sight.
According to Littmann, the aim is to "challenge our perception of nature and question its future" and symbolizes the notion that nature "may someday only be found in specially designated spaces."
Overseen by Enea Landscape Architecture, the forest is free to enter and will be open for visitors every day until October 27.
When it closes, the forest will be replanted in a public site close to the stadium as a "living forest sculpture."