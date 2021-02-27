PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they have evacuated Arrowhead Towne Center in Glendale because of a bomb threat on Saturday.
Police initially said it was a security threat at the mall near 75th Avenue and Bell Road but later clarified it was a bomb threat. Investigators said there is no evidence there is a bomb at the mall.
However, witnesses say there is a huge police presence there with dozens of officers making sure there is anything dangerous or deadly in that area.
Police are asking people to avoid the mall and the area around it while they investigate.