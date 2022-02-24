AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A group of people, including three teens, is behind bars after police say they were involved in a shooting that left a boy dead and sent another to the hospital on Wednesday night. Officers said they found the two victims near Van Buren Street and Dysart Road just after 8:30 p.m. One was already dead while the other was taken to the hospital. He has since been released. The ages and names of the boys haven't been made public.
While officers were investigating, they spotted a car with four people inside they believed to be involved in the shooting. Police tried to pull them over but they sped off and officers chased after them. It came to an end near 51st Avenue and Van Buren Street. The four then tried to run from their car but were all eventually caught, police said. Investigators identified those in the car as 30-year-old Jonathan Neri, 18-year-old Jonathan Torres, 18-year-old Frank Cortez and a 15-year-old boy. Arizona's Family is not naming the teen boy since he's under 18.
The four were booked into jail on charges of second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm within city limits, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage, disorderly conduct with a weapon and discharge of a weapon at an occupied structure.